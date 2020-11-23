Ahmedabad, Nov 23 (PTI) A leopard and leopardess were found dead in different parts of Gir forest in Junagadh and Amreli districts of Gujarat on Monday, an official said.

While the carcass of the leopard, around 8-month-old, was found near Ambajal dam area in Junagadh, the body of a leopardess in the 2-3 years age group, was spotted near Mitiyala village of Amreli, said Chief Conservator of Forest DT Vasavada.

"Since canine marks were found on the neck and back, and lion pugmarks were spotted near the leopard's carcass, it is suspected the animal was killed by a lion," he said.

He said preliminary inquiry revealed the leopardess died of electrocution after coming in contact with a transformer near a farm.

