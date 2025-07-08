Gujarat leverages its 2,340-km coastline to advance cruise tourism and unlock new economic opportunities (Photo: Gujarat information PR)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 8 (ANI): Gujarat has become the first state in India to formally align with the Cruise Bharat Mission, marking a significant milestone in the country's push to develop a globally competitive cruise tourism ecosystem.

As per an official release, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has taken a proactive role in shaping the national cruise agenda, leveraging its strategic 2,340-km coastline and navigable rivers like the Sabarmati and Narmada. In alignment with the national mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat Maritime Board organised a stakeholder consultation workshop on May 6 to chart out a Cruise Shipping Policy tailored to Gujarat's unique strengths and aspirations.

The day-long workshop began with a welcome address by Capt. Banshiva Ladva, Chief Nautical Officer (HQ), Gujarat Maritime Board. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp formally opened the session, followed by a keynote address by Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, Vice Chairman and CEO of GMB. He highlighted the state's growing maritime capabilities and underlined the economic opportunities presented by the emerging cruise tourism sector.

Gujarat's roadmap was formally presented by Rajkumar Beniwal, who introduced the state's plans for world-class cruise terminals, supported by investment-friendly frameworks. Adding to this vision, Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak, IAS, Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism, laid out a strategy for developing "cruise-ready" destinations and shore excursion circuits designed to enhance passenger experience.

Krishnaraj R, IPS, again emphasised the need for efficient immigration processes, recommending the use of digital technologies to streamline tourist handling.

As part of the Cruise Bharat Mission, Gujarat has proposed multiple potential cruise circuits along its western coast. These include key destinations such as Diu, Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Okha, and Padala Island, alongside the operational Ghogha-Hazira Ro-Pax service.

The proposed routes have been divided into three clusters:

Padala Island-Rann of Kutch

Porbandar-Veraval-Diu

Dwarka-Okha-Jamnagar

Each cluster is designed with tourism logic, ensuring that key religious, natural, and cultural destinations are within a 100-kilometre radius, making shore excursions efficient and attractive for cruise passengers. (ANI)

