Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI): As many as 12,911 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Gujarat during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Thursday.

There are currently 1,17,884 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,197 people recovered from the infection.

As per the bulletin, 22 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far. (ANI)

