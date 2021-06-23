Ahmedabad, Jun 23 (PTI) With the addition of 138 new COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Gujarat rose to 8,22,758, while three casualties took the toll to 10,040 on Wednesday, an official said.

At least 487 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,07,911, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, Ahmedabad, Surat and Jamnagar recorded one death each, it was stated.

Ahmedabad and Surat reported 31 new infections each, followed by Vadodara with 16, Junagadh with 13, Rajkot with eight and Jamnagar four, he said.

Gujarat is now left with 4,807 active cases, and the state's recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,493 with three new infections.

The count of recoveries in the region stands at 10,431, leaving it 58 active cases, it was stated.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has so far administered 2,34,57,715 doses of vaccine, with 4,48,153 people getting inoculated on Wednesday, which included 3,10,151 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,22,758, new cases 138, death toll 10,040, discharged 8,07,911, active cases 4,807, people tested so far - figures not released.

