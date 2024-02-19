Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], February 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at Palanpur market yard in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Monday morning.

Upon receiving information, a team of fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to control the situation.

Efforts to douse the fire were on.

The exact reason behind the fire was not clear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

