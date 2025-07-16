Navsari (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation has started the resurfacing work of roads in Navsari city, Gujarat, after they were affected by rain.

Municipal Commissioner Dev Choudhary inspected the resurfacing work on Tuesday night to ensure it is completed on time without causing any additional inconvenience to commuters.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Speaking with ANI, Choudhary said, "In the Navsari Municipal Corporation, wherever the roads were damaged due to the rainy season, our team is carrying out the repair work."

The Navasari Municipal Corporation have also issued a helpline number for damaged roads. Dev Choudhary said that all the complaints will be resolved within two days.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"We have received 247 complaints, of which work is ongoing on 21 complaints. We will resolve the complaints in the next two days," he said.

The Municipal Commissioner said that the resurfacing work is being done at night so people do not face any problem.

"Our teams are working at night so people don't face any problems. We aim to complete resurfacing of the roads in the next two days," he said.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel initiated round-the-clock, top-priority restoration work to repair roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains across National Highways, State Highways, and roads in villages, towns, and cities.

He reviewed the ongoing repair works of roads and bridges across the state through the video wall of the CM Dashboard, according to an official statement by the CM's office.

"The repair instructions based on the pre-monsoon inspection of roads, bridges, culverts, and causeways must be implemented strictly with no lapses or negligence," the Chief Minister stated.

He instructed officials to adopt a proactive approach to road repairs to ensure not only the quick restoration of traffic movement and the immediate redressal of citizens' complaints, but also to give top priority to road maintenance.

Chief Minister guided that sufficient materials like gravel, bitumen, machinery, and white-topping supplies for repair work should be organised at the district, city, and municipal levels under the coordination of the state's Roads and Buildings Department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)