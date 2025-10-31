Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and flagged off 25 new e-buses worth Rs 30 crore at the world-renowned Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. With this addition, a total of 55 e-buses will now offer free transportation services to tourists in Ekta Nagar. The Prime Minister also articulated his vision to develop Ekta Nagar as a model e-city for the nation, exemplifying green transportation and sustainable tourism, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister waved the green flag, signalling the commencement of the new e-buses on the roads of Ekta Nagar. The officials and tourists present on the occasion warmly applauded and enthusiastically welcomed the Prime Minister's green initiative.

These new 9-meter-long air-conditioned mini e-buses can travel up to 180 kilometres on a single charge. They are equipped with special facilities for Divyangs, including an innovative lifting system that allows designated seats to be lowered for convenient boarding and alighting, ensuring a comfortable travel experience.

Moreover, four dedicated pink seats have been reserved for women, offering them a safe and pleasant journey. On this occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Ekta Nagar is not just a hub of tourism, but a living example of environmental conservation and sustainable development. The introduction of e-buses will help keep the air clean, reduce noise pollution, and provide tourists with modern and comfortable facilities."

Under the Prime Minister's vision of developing "India's First E-City," the Statue of Unity Authority has been implementing green transportation systems in phases, including e-cars, e-rickshaws, and e-buses. Since the Prime Minister announced this initiative on World Environment Day in 2021, Ekta Nagar has continued to emerge as a symbol of eco-friendly tourism.

With the addition of new e-buses, Ekta Nagar's free, clean, and smart transportation service for tourists has become even more seamless. Under the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister, Ekta Nagar is emerging as a living symbol of the harmony between sustainable development, green energy, and smart tourism. (ANI)

