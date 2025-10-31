Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and a stamp in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also flagged off a fleet of e-buses as part of the celebrations.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

The Prime Minister arrived in Vadodara earlier in the day to participate in events marking Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. He was accorded a warm welcome at Vadodara airport by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Mayor Pinkyben Soni, Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar and Collector Anil Dhameliya were also present.

The Prime Minister later travelled to Ekta Nagar, where he laid the foundation stones and inaugurated several infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore. He will stay overnight and take part in the main events of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Friday.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade. The parade will include contingents from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, along with various state police forces. Key attractions this year include a BSF marching contingent comprising exclusively Indian breed dogs such as Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds, Gujarat Police's Horse Contingent, Assam Police's Motorcycle Daredevil Show, and BSF's Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band.

The parade will also honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF and sixteen gallantry medal winners from BSF who displayed exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel will also be recognised for their valour during Operation Sindoor.

As per the release, this year's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade will feature ten tableaux from NSG, NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, depicting the theme 'Unity in Diversity'. A cultural programme featuring 900 artists will showcase India's classical dances, representing the richness and diversity of Indian culture. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations this year hold special significance as the nation marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister will interact with Officer Trainees of the 100th Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 7.0. The 7th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of "Reimagining Governance." The 100th foundation course includes 660 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan, added the release. (ANI)

