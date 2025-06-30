New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Gujarat Police chief Vikas Sahay was, "as a special case", on Monday given an extension of six months till this year end, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Sahay, a 1989 batch Indian Police (IPS) officer of Gujarat cadre, was due to superannuate on Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Sahay, Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat, for a period of six months beyond the date of his superannuation, i.e. June 30, 2025, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement. Benefits) Rules, "as a special case in public interest", the order said.

The rule says that such officers shall superannuate after attaining 60 years of age.

Sahay was appointed the DGP of Gujarat on March 1, 2023.

