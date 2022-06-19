Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Gandhinagar police seized 294.5 grams of drugs, informed the officials on Sunday.

The police also arrested two drug peddlers in the matter.

The Gujarat ATS reached the near Bhat toll naka and conducted the searches based on a tip off.

"We held two namely, Jaikishan Thakor and Ankit Kulhari along with 294.5 gm of cannabis in the form of biscuits worth 41,000 rupees," said Deputy superintendent of police (Dy. SP), PD Manwar

The investigation has been handed over to Special Operations Group (SOG) Gandhinagar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

