Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], August 3 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off a new train from Gujarat's Bhavnagar Terminus Railway station to Ayodhya.

On the occasion, the Railway Minister said, "A lot of new developmental works are being undertaken in Bhavnagar. Many new trains will also start from Bhavnagar. It is also emerging as a great hub of container manufacturing."

Also Read | Belagavi Horror: Water Tank at Govt School Poisoned to Oust Muslim Headmaster; Sri Rama Sene Leader Among 3 Arrested in Karnataka's Hulikatti Village.

"PM Modi increased the budget for railway development projects by 29 times for Gujarat. 87 new stations are being constructed in the state. The bullet train project is also progressing rapidly," he added.

The launch ceremony of the Bhavnagar-Ayodhya weekly train was graced by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did RBI Ask Banks To Stop Disbursing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September? Government Dismisses Fake Message Claims As 'Untrue'.

Speaking at the occasion, Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that these three trains are of great importance. The Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Express will connect culture and devotion and boost trade and tourism in Bhavnagar. Pune is a major industrial city today and is connected with Rewa, Jabalpur, Satna, and Maihar. This train will be vital for this tribal region too.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in his remarks, said that under the leadership of PM Modi Ji, the country is changing and progressing rapidly.

"A new India is emerging, and as transformation continues, railways are also undergoing a revolutionary change. With modernization, citizens are now getting timely and well-equipped rail services. Change in the railway sector is a key part of building a developed India," Mandaviya said.

He added that Saurashtra is a land of saints, sages, and devotion. Through the Ayodhya train, people of this region will now have the blessed opportunity to visit Ram Lalla. He expressed gratitude to the Railway Minister for this initiative. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)