Belagavi, August 03: A shocking case of communal hate has emerged from Karnataka’s Belagavi district, where the water tank of a government school was allegedly poisoned to force the transfer of its Muslim headmaster. The incident, which took place on July 14 at the Government Lower Primary School in Hulikatti village, led to twelve students falling ill after consuming contaminated water. Fortunately, the children recovered after receiving timely medical care.

Police investigations uncovered that the act was orchestrated by Sagar Patil, the taluk president of the right-wing Sri Ram Sene, who reportedly sought to malign Headmaster Suleman Gorinaik. Gorinaik has served at the school for over 13 years and is said to be well-regarded locally. Varanasi Shocker: Muslim Youths Denied Tea at Local Stall After Revealing Names, Blamed for Visiting Temple Area on Purpose (Watch Video).

According to police, the poisoning was carried out by a fifth-grade student who had been handed a bottle of harmful liquid by Krishna Madar. The child, unaware of the gravity of his actions, followed the instructions. Madar later confessed he acted under pressure from Sagar Patil and Naganagouda Patil, who allegedly blackmailed him over an inter-caste relationship. Bhopal: Doctor Allegedly Refuses To Treat Muslim Patient, Threatens To Implicate His Son in False Religious Conversion Case in Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

All three accused—Sagar Patil, Naganagouda Patil, and Krishna Madar—have been arrested. During questioning, Patil allegedly admitted he resented a Muslim holding a leadership position in a government school and wanted to create public outrage to get Gorinaik transferred.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the act, calling it “a heinous crime driven by religious hatred.” He warned that communal fanaticism could endanger innocent lives and tear apart social harmony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2025 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).