Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived in Gujarat's Bhuj ahead of the Dussehra celebration with Indian Army personnel at the Bhuj Military Base on October 2.

Along with celebrating Dussehra, Rajnath Singh will also perform the Shastra Puja at the Bhuj Military Base on Thursday.

The Defence Minister was received by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, at the Bhuj Air Force Station.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The festival also inspires people to conquer their inner evils like anger, greed, pride, and jealousy, and to uphold the values of truth, virtue, and righteousness.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) for ensuring financial resilience, optimising resources and sustaining operational readiness during Operation Sindoor, calling it the "silent but crucial" backbone of India's Armed Forces.

"While the entire world witnessed the valour and courage of the Armed Forces in achieving a historic and decisive victory during Operation Sindoor, the silent yet crucial role of DAD ensured efficient resource utilisation, financial management and war preparedness," Singh said while addressing the 278th Foundation Day celebrations of the Department in New Delhi.

He described DAD as an institution that not only ensures fiscal prudence and transparency but also strengthens operational readiness by enabling the timely availability of resources to the Services.

"The DAD is not just an accounting organisation; it is an enabler that ensures the smooth functioning of the nation's economic cycle. It is the invisible bridge that connects finance and the Armed Forces. Behind the valour of our soldiers lies your silent but decisive contribution," he underscored. (ANI)

