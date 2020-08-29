Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total count to 93,883, state health department said.

With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 2,991, it said.

A total of 1,111 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 75,662, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 80.59 per cent, it said.

A total of 74,234 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,142.06 tests per day per million population.

