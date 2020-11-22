Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,495 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,97,412, the state health department said.

Sunday's surge in cases came a day after the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,515 cases since March.

With 13 more people succumbing to the infections in the day, the count of fatalities mounted to 3,859, the health department said.

A total of 1,167 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,79,953.

The COVID-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 91.16 per cent.

