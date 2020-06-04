India News | Gujarat Reports 492 New Coronavirus Cases; 33 More Die

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Gujarat reported 492 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest so far in a day, taking the tally to 18,601 on Thursday, while 33 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.

With these 492 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the count in the state went up to 18,601, they said.

During the same period, 33 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,155 in the state, said a statement by the Health Department.

As many as 455 persons also recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the number of such cases to 12,667, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,601, new cases 492, deaths 1,155, discharged 12,667, active cases 4779, people tested so far 2,33,921.

