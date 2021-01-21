Ahmedabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Gujarat recorded just one death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, while 471 more people tested positive for the infection, the state health department said.

With 471 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,57,813, said a release by the health department.

The lone death pushed the toll to 4,372, said the release.

Also, 727 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 2,47,950, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,57,813 new cases 471, deaths 4,372, discharged 2,47,950, active cases 5,491, people tested so far (figure not released).

