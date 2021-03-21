Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 1,580 on Sunday to reach 2,87,009, while the toll rose by seven and the recovery count by 989, an official said.

The state's death toll stands at 4,450 and the number of people discharged is 2,75,238, or 95.90 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 7,321 active cases, including 71 on ventilator support, he added.

"Surat accounted for 510 of the new cases, followed by 451 in Ahmedabad, 132 in Vadodara and 130 in Rajkot. Of the seven deaths recorded on Sunday, three took place in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar and Vadodara," the official informed.

A state government release said 2,16,439 beneficiaries wereadministered COVID-19 vaccines in Gujarat on Sunday, including 2,09,305 senior citizens and those above the age of 45 and suffering from comorbidities.

The number of people who have got the first dose of the vaccine in the state so far stood at 30,48,462, while this figure was 5,96,893 for the second dose, it said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3,455 with 13 new cases, while with two recoveries, the number of people discharged rose to 3,398.

There are now 55 active cases in the UT which has so far reported two deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,87,009, new cases 1,580, death toll 4,450, discharged 2,75,238, active cases 7,321, people tested so far - figures not released.

