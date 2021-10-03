Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 23 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8,26,002, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 14 and stood at 8,15,740, leaving Gujarat with 180 active cases, he said.

Surat led with 11 cases, followed by six in Ahmedabad, three in Valsad, among other districts, he added.

A total 62,842 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of doses administered in the state so far to 6.14 crore, an official release said.

There was no active COVID-19 case in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu as on Sunday, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,002, new cases 23, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,740, active cases 180, people tested so far - figures not released.

