Ahmedabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported 423 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,58,687, the state Health department said.

With only one person succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll went up to 4,375 in the state, it said.

A total of 702 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,49,352, the department in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 96.39 per cent, while there are 4,960 active cases in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)