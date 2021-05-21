Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 4,251 coronavirus positive cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,80,71 and the toll to 9,469, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 8,783 people increased the recovery count to 6,86,581, or 87.97 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 84,421 active cases, of which 692 are on ventilator support, he said.

"Of the deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 10 took place in Ahmedabad district, seven each in Surat and Vadodara and six in Rajkot district. Of the new cases, 803 were in Ahmedabad city, followed by 367 in Vadodara city, 269 in Surat city, 175 in Rajkot city and 172 in Vadodara district," he said.

An official release said 1,50,67,752 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in the state, including 1.17 lakh during the day.

In Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 27 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 95 people were discharged.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,80,471, new cases 4,251, deaths 9,469, discharged 6,86,581, active cases 84,421 and people tested so far - figures not released.

