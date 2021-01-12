Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,53,161 with the addition of 602 new cases on Tuesday, the state health department said.

With three more deaths, the total number of fatalities in the state increased to 4,350, it said.

A total of 855 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,41,372, the department said, adding that the COVID-19 case recovery rate of the state has improved to 95.34 per cent.

Gujarat is now left with 7,439 active cases.

The health department did not share the data of the new tests conducted in Gujarat for coronavirus detection and the total number of samples tested so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,53,161, new cases 602, deaths 4,350, active cases 7,439.

