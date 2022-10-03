Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 62 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the state to 12,74,989, while the death toll remained unchanged at 11,035, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 91 and touched 12,63,175, leaving the state with an active caseload of 779, he added.

Surat led with 24 new cases, followed by 23 in Ahmedabad, five in Vadodara, among other districts.

A government release said 17,058 persons got jabs during the day, which took the overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the state to 12.70 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,989, new cases 62, death toll 11,035, discharged 12,63,175, active cases 779, people tested so far - figures not released.

