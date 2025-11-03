Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI): Principal Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Gujarat, Mona Khandhar, held a meeting at the Ahmedabad Collector's office, where she interacted with fair price shop owners on Sunday.

According to the Gujarat Information Department, the Principal Secretary said that the Chief Minister and the Minister have shown a completely positive approach toward the issues raised by the association. She informed that of the 20 points presented, 11 have been accepted immediately, while the remaining policy-related matters are being processed swiftly.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 3, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Principal Secretary further appealed to everyone to become partners in serving the needy.

The Gujarat Information Department stated that District Collector Sujit Kumar also urged shop owners to maintain regular distribution by ensuring timely transactions. The meeting was attended by Director Mayur Mehta, Food Controller Vimal Patel, and several other officials, as well as a large number of fair price shop owners.

Also Read | Jogi Ramesh Arrest: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP Leader Sent to Judicial Custody Till November 13 in Spurious Liquor Case.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that the unseasonal rains that occurred over the past few days in various districts of the state have caused extensive damage to standing crops, according to a release from the CMO.

CM, in a post on his social media account X, said, "Ministers of the state have personally visited various affected areas to understand the condition of the farmers. The administration has very swiftly initiated the process of reviewing and surveying the crop damage. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials in this regard."

He further stated that, giving top priority to the welfare of farmers, the State Government will soon announce a relief and assistance package to help farmers recover from this loss.

The Gujarat Government is set to develop the country's first Vrindavan Gauchar Park in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, as part of its "Anant Anadi Vadnagar" initiative. The ₹15-crore project aims to create a global model of cow-based rural development, blending heritage, culture, tourism, and sustainability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)