Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 21 (ANI): Property holders in rural areas of Gujarat will be provided with sanad (Ownership Certificate) for their residential properties free of cost under SVAMITVA Yojana, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken this compassionate and citizen-centric decision to relieve rural property owners of the financial burden previously associated with obtaining such certificates.

Also Read | ‘Praying for His Long, Healthy Life’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India's Ministry of Panchayati Raj launched the SVAMITVA Yojana to issue property cards to rural property holders across the country.

CM Bhupendra Patel has eased the financial burden on rural property holders by waiving the fee for Sanad (ownership certificate).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Suicide Note Recovered.

PM Modi's visionary guidance led to the launch of the SVAMITVA Yojana by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, intending to provide property cards to landowners in rural areas.

Under the 'Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA)' Yojana, drone technology is used to survey properties in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, and property cards are issued to the residents.

The first copy of the property card is provided to property holders free of cost.

CM Patel has waived the Rs 200 survey fee under the Land Revenue Act, 1879, making Sanad (ownership certificate) free for rural property holders under SVAMITVA Yojana.

Now, rural residents will receive both the property card and Sanad (ownership certificate) at no cost. The state government will bear an estimated Rs 50 crore to distribute around 25 lakh such certificates across Gujarat.

CM Patel, through a compassionate and people-centric approach, has waived the Rs 200 fee for issuing Sanad (ownership certificate) to small, poor, and middle-class property holders in rural areas. This decision has made it easier for rural citizens to obtain legal ownership documents for their properties, thereby advancing the vision of Ease of Living.

SVAMITVA Yojana, launched by PM Modi, aims to provide property cards to rural citizens by conducting drone surveys of inhabited areas in villages. These property cards grant legal ownership rights to rural residents, thereby empowering them financially. The initiative is expected to accelerate rural development by enabling accurate land records for better planning, ensuring proper tax collection, and significantly reducing property-related disputes and legal cases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)