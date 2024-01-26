New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Gujarat Tableau depicted the theme of the state's 'Dhordo: Global Icon of Gujarat's Tourism Development during the Republic Day parade on Friday.

Dhordo, a small village located in the Kachchh district of Gujarat, on the western tip of India, has become synonymous with its rich cultural heritage. This border village, is known as the gateway to the picturesque White Rann. celebrates its traditional handicrafts, folk music, and annual Rann Utsav.

Dhordo has now been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Tourism Village" by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). This recognition sets the stage for the theme of the Gujarat state tableau: 'Dhordo: A Global Icon of Gujarat's Border Tourism."

The tableau ingeniously captures Gujarat's geographical location through a rotating globe at the forefront. Above this globe, the map of Gujarat unfolds, showcasing the unique Kachchhi houses known as Bhunga, local handicrafts, and Rogan artwork.

This captivating portrayal paints a vivid picture of a beautiful, cultured, and vibrant village that has become a beacon for global tourism. Notably, the tableau features a scene where a foreign tourist, adorned in traditional attire, makes a digital payment, symbolizing the technological advancements in this village.

As the tableau progresses, women dressed in traditional attire grace the scene, engaging in the traditional Garba.

This representation pays homage to the historical and cultural roots of Gujarat. Recently, UNESCO recognized Gujarat's Garba as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, a source of immense pride not only for every Gujarati but for every Indian.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

