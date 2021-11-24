Surendranagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Three persons were killed and five injured when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle on a highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on a state highway near Kareli late on Tuesday night, an official from Chuda police station said.

The motorcyclist and one of the six occupants of the car were killed on the spot, while a woman travelling in the car died while undergoing treatment at Limbdi civil hospital on Wednesday, he said.

Five others were seriously injured, while a two-year-old child on the motorcycle had a narrow escape, the official said.

The motorcyclist was travelling towards Botad with his wife and child, when a speeding car collided with his two-wheeler, before ramming into a tree on the roadside, he added.

