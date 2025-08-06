Anand (Gujarat) [India], August 6 (ANI): Authorities have successfully retrieved a truck stuck on the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat's Anand district, weeks after the bridge collapsed on July 9, claiming over twenty lives. The challenging operation was executed by a specialised marine emergency team, working under close supervision as the compromised structural integrity of the bridge was affected.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Anand Collector Praveen Choudhary said, "After the Gambhira Bridge accident, a truck was stuck here for a long time. It was a very challenging task to retrieve it as there were other constraints as well. No load could be used on the bridge. The structural integrity of the bridge was already affected. So the government contacted the Vishwakarma Group of Porbandar, Gujarat, MERC (Marine Emergency Response Centre)."

"It is one of the finest with the best experts in marine salvaging in the whole of India. Their skilled team of 50-60 people stayed here on the Gambhira Bridge for the last five days...As soon as the testing was successful, they retrieved the truck," he said.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary stated that the operation posed significant challenges due to the complex engineering and safety aspects involved.

He added, "It was difficult to rescue the truck. Complex engineering and safety aspects were involved...Now the entire truck rescue operation is being carried out by the Vishwakarma Group of Porbandar. The team will use the main hydraulic stand jack and four pulling trucks.".

He further stated that the setup to rescue the truck is almost complete, and authorities are prioritising safety and ensuring no lapses occur in the process.

"A team of 50-60 people from the Vishwakarma group from Porbandar are working. Their priority is safety, as the operation has to be done from 900 meters away. It is expected that the truck will be rescued in the coming 2-3 days", the Collector added.

A section of the Gambhira bridge, which connects Vadodara and Anand, collapsed into the Mahisagar river on July 9, killing 20 and injuring several others.

Following the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ordered a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse incident. (ANI)

