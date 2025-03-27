Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 27 (ANI): Flowing through Vadodara and Narmada districts, the Narmada River takes a northward turn for about 6 km in the Narmada district.

In reverence, the Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama is held every year during Chaitra. This year, the sacred journey begins on March 29 and will continue until April 27. Devotees from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond are expected to gather in large numbers to participate in this divine pilgrimage.

Extensive Arrangements Underway to Ensure a Seamless Pilgrimage Experience

Anticipating a large influx of devotees for the Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama, extensive preparations are underway under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel.

The State Government, Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, and Narmada District Administration are working diligently to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for pilgrims. Notably, the Gujarat Pavitra Yatra Dham Vikas Board has invested Rs 3.82 crore in developing essential facilities along the 14-kilometre Parikrama route to accommodate the thousands of devotees expected to participate.

Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board's Dedicated Efforts For Pilgrim Welfare

Respecting the faith of Narmada pilgrims, Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board has established various temporary facilities under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama route passes through Shaherav Ghat, Rengan Ghat, Rampura Ghat, and Tilakwada Ghat of the Narmada River.

To ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience, the board has arranged large pavilions, seating, barricading, lighting, toilet blocks, changing rooms, medical booths, public address systems, police booths, drinking water facilities, CCTV cameras, warning boards, DG sets, signboards, parking, railings for queues, watchtowers, food stalls, and bathing facilities at these ghats.

Additionally, along the entire Parikrama route, provisions such as lighting, signage, dustbins, seating for senior citizens, toilet units, and emergency response equipment, including JCBs, Hitachis, cranes, and ropes, have been put in place.

The World's Only Sacred Parikrama (Circumambulation) of Narmada River

There are nearly 1.50 lakh rivers in the world, with 400 in India and around 185 in Gujarat. In India, rivers hold immense spiritual significance and are widely worshipped.

The Mahakumbh Mela is held at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati converge. Yet, no river in the world, including in India and Gujarat, has a dedicated pilgrimage, except the Narmada.

Narmada is the only river on Earth venerated through a sacred pilgrimage. The Puranas state, "Ganga Snane, Yamuna Paane, Narmada darshane, Tatha Taapi Smarane" (Liberation is attained by bathing in the Ganges, drinking the water of the Yamuna, having darshan of the Narmada, and remembering the Tapi) While bathing in the Ganges and drinking Yamuna's water are sacred, merely having darshan of the Narmada is believed to bestow liberation.

This faith draws lakhs of devotees to undertake the Narmada Parikrama, a 2,624-kilometer spiritual journey from Amar Kantak, its source, to the Gulf of Khambhat, where it meets the sea.

For those unable to complete this extensive pilgrimage, the Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Yatra of Narmada offers a divine alternative. It is believed that performing this yatra yields the same spiritual merit as the complete Narmada Parikrama, guiding devotees toward divine grace and liberation. (ANI)

