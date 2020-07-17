Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): To boost the morale of the Indian soldiers stationed at various borders, women not only across the country but also from abroad have prepared at least 12,000 rakhis which will be sent to the security personnel by a group of individuals in Vadodara.

The group each year collects these rakhis from the women volunteers and send them to Kargil and Siachin for the soldiers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Saurashtra and Kutch to Receive Heavy Rainfall Today, IMD Issues Rain Alert for Gujarat, Konkan and Goa.

"These rakhis were sent by the women falling in the age group between 6 to 84 years. We will send these rakhis by packing them in tri-colour boxes. They will be sent to Siachin, Galwan valley and Kargil. Women from Canada, Australia etc have also sent rakhis to us. We want our jawans to be safe," said a volunteer while speaking to ANI.

"This year, we thought people would not be able to send Rakhis. But, still, we have got 12,000 rakhis. Despite coronavirus, women sent the rakhis to us. Some of them made it at home," informed another volunteer.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 1 Million Mark, Death Toll Jumps to 26,602: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India to symbolise the bond between the brothers and sisters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)