New Delhi, July 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat, North Konkan and Goa during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin on Friday, the IMD informed that heavy rainfall is set to lash parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat on July 17. "Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along south Gujarat and North Konkan and east-west shear zone in midtropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa during next 24 hours", the IMD said.

The weather agency further said that very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch on July 17 and rainfall intensity very likely to decrease from tomorrow onwards. The IMD said under the influence of strengthening of lower level easterlies over northwest India and the Monsoon trough, rainfall activity may increase over the plains of Northwest India during 17-20 July, 2020 with maximum intensity and distribution of rainfall on July 18 to 20. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD in Long Range Forecast Weather Update.

In view of likely shifting of Eastern end of Monsoon trough towards foothills of Himalayas from July 19, heavy falls is likely over Northeast & adjoining East India with from 19th July onwards. The IMD said extremely heavy falls also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on July 20.

