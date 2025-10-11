Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): The 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith, founded by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, was held at the Vidyapith campus under the chairmanship of President Droupadi Murmu.

The Chancellor of the university and Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat, announced the conferment of degrees. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also graced the occasion and encouraged the students. Degrees were awarded to 713 students from 18 departments across seven faculties by the President, according to the official release.

For the first time, Gujarat Vidyapith honoured students with gold medals based on their academic achievements as well as their participation in social activities, according to the release.

Addressing the students of Gujarat Vidyapith, President Droupadi Murmu said that she felt immense joy coming to this sacred land, which was the principal workplace of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. From this land of the ideals of the freedom struggle, she respectfully bowed to the pure memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

Recalling the glorious history of the Vidyapith, the President said that Gujarat Vidyapith was established in 1920 during the Non-Cooperation Movement against the British Government. At that time, citizens were called upon to boycott British-run schools and colleges and establish national educational institutions. Built with the resources of the people, this institution stands as a 105-year-old historic symbol of nation-building and self-reliance.

She added that from its establishment in October 1920 until January 1948, Mahatma Gandhi himself served as the Chancellor of this institution. After him, great personalities like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Morarji Desai guided the Vidyapith as Chancellors.

The President emphasised that there would hardly be any institution in the country that has received the guidance of such great personalities for 75 years, and for this reason, it is natural for the countrymen to have special expectations from the Vidyapith.

Recalling one of the convocation ceremonies held before the historic Dandi March, the President said that Gandhiji had then urged students to take a leading role in the freedom movement. This demonstrates that Bapu saw Vidyapith's students as pioneers in national causes. She appreciated the students' efforts in conducting social service through visits to 50,000 villages.

Speaking about Gujarat's culture of entrepreneurship and self-employment, the President remarked that Gujaratis have made their mark both in India and abroad. She urged the students to become torchbearers of this culture of self-reliance and promote it nationwide.

She said, "You must play an active role in the nationwide Swadeshi movement. With the spirit of 'Nation First,' promote locally made products."

Quoting the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, the President said that the ray of hope is not to be sought outside but within our own hearts.

Explaining the Vidyapith's motto "saa vidyaa yaa vimuktye" (That is true knowledge which liberates), she said that the education which leads to liberation is the real education. It is not appropriate to pursue education merely for livelihood, as learning is a lifelong process. She inspired the students to live their lives with a focus on the progress of society and the nation and to repay their debt to the country through social service.

She urged them to work for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society, following the principle of Sarvodaya, and to strive for environmentally sustainable development. The President expressed happiness that the number of graduating female students exceeded that of male students. She emphasised that girls should have equal opportunities in education and, where necessary, receive special support. Praising the National Education Policy, she said it has integrated local languages, Indian knowledge systems, character formation, and moral values at the core of the education system. In conclusion, she extended her best wishes to all the students for a bright future.

Students Should Continue to Study Constantly, Only That Enriches Knowledge: Governor Shri Acharya Devvratji

On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvratji stated that the revered Mahatma Gandhi did not establish Gujarat Vidyapith solely for education, but his objective was to liberate the nation from the mentality of slavery. He showed the path to independence based on truth, non-violence, and Indian values.

The Governor further stated that the convocation ceremony is an extremely important occasion for every institution. The degree you have received today is not just for you, but it is also the beginning of a responsibility towards society and the nation.

Referring to the final instruction given by the Guru to the disciple in the Indian tradition, he stated that students' primary goal should be to practice truth, follow Dharma (duty), and continually study. Only through continuous study is knowledge enriched.

The Governor urged students to use their knowledge for the nation's service, comparing it to clouds that draw pure water from the sea and shower it for the benefit of others.

Referring to Gandhiji's vision of a self-reliant and Swadeshi-based nation, the Governor said that under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership, India is moving towards becoming an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. By embracing Swadeshi and working with dedication, we can fulfil Bapu's dream of an ideal India. The Governor congratulated the graduating students and wished them success in every aspect of life, urging them to act responsibly towards their families, society, and the nation.

Addressing the graduating students, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that as India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, moves toward the centenary of independence during the Amrit Kaal, it is a moment of pride to graduate from the institution established by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He added that receiving degrees from the hands of President Droupadi Murmu is a historic moment for the students.

Recalling the legacy of Gujarat Vidyapith, the Chief Minister stated that Mahatma Gandhi founded the institution in 1920 to inspire the youth in nation-building, based on the eternal values of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance. Established as part of the Non-Cooperation Movement against British rule, today's convocation marks the entry of youth dedicated to building Viksit Bharat and a self-reliant India.

Referring to India's ancient convocation traditions, the Chief Minister stated that in earlier times, students were advised to utilise their knowledge for the benefit of society and the nation after completing their education in Gurukuls. Even Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and the Pandavas received education and initiation in Gurukuls.

He stated that today, modern universities have replaced those Gurukuls, and Gujarat Vidyapith has emerged as a unique institution providing value-based and time-relevant education.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat, the Chief Minister said that Modi has given the mantra of governance. By taking up the broom himself, he turned cleanliness into a people's movement. Through the call of "Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion," he revived Swadeshi, resulting in a phenomenal 447% increase in Khadi sales over the past 11 years.

He added that for over a century, the Vidyapith has upheld Mahatma Gandhi's values of truth, non-violence, and the dignity of labour. Continuing this legacy, the Prime Minister is nurturing the spirit of 'Nation First' among the youth. Narendra Modi has identified the four pillars of Viksit Bharat as Garib (the Poor), Yuva (the Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari Shakti (Women) -- GYAN -- giving special importance to the youth. Through initiatives in skill development, education, and startups, young people have been empowered, while the New Education Policy promotes innovation and global competitiveness among them.

Inspiring the graduates, the Chief Minister said, "Students of this Vidyapith are special because, along with education, you have imbibed values such as self-discipline, dignity of labour, and Swadeshi."

He emphasised the growing importance of self-reliance and Swadeshi in the changing global landscape. He urged students to become ambassadors of the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi' campaign initiated by the Prime Minister.

Finally, he extended his best wishes to all graduates for a bright and prosperous future. On this occasion, graduating students took the convocation pledge.

Vice-Chancellor Harshad Patel delivered the welcome address, stating that Gujarat Vidyapith has effectively implemented the New Education Policy both academically and practically. He spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the Vidyapith to strengthen the spirit of Swadeshi and self-reliance in society. He expressed confidence that the graduates will uphold the ideals of goodwill, service, and self-reliance in their lives.

During her visit to Gujarat, President of India Droupadi Murmu participated in the 71st Convocation Ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith and then departed for New Delhi. On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave her a heartfelt farewell at Ahmedabad Airport.

On this occasion, Minister of Protocol Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad City Pratibhaben Jain, State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Major General Gaurav Bagga, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, along with senior officials and officers, also gave a heartfelt farewell to the President. (ANI)

