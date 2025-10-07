Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 7 (ANI): Gujarat's focus on digitising agriculture has emerged as a key driver of growth and transparency in the sector, as the state observes 'Vikas Saptah' to mark 24 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, initiatives such as the Krushi Vaividhyakaran Scheme, Smartphone Subsidy Scheme, and Kisan Parivahan Yojana have been rolled out to modernise farming and make support systems more accessible to cultivators.

According to Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, more than ₹21,000 crore has been disbursed to farmers in Gujarat through 20 instalments under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

"Through this scheme, farmers in the state are receiving direct benefits. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our nation's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme," Patel said.

A central element in this transformation has been the iKhedut Portal, launched to provide farmers a single digital platform for applying for subsidies, tracking applications, and accessing welfare schemes. The system, which operates on the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) model, aims to reduce middlemen and ensure timely payments.

Farmers say the platform has made accessing government benefits easier. Pravinbhai Patel, a farmer from Bhaner village in Kheda, said that awareness drives through loc

al staff and digital groups have improved transparency. "Earlier, approvals were delayed, but now almost every farmer who applies gets their subsidy. Many have received support for tractors, spraying pumps, and livestock," she said.

Another farmer, Patel Maheshbai Dhanabai, noted that subsidy payments now reach beneficiaries faster. "When we apply online and the form is approved, the subsidy is credited directly to our account within 10-15 days," he said.

Officials say the portal's design prioritises accessibility, even for farmers unfamiliar with smartphones. The integration of central and state schemes is helping Gujarat move towards a more sustainable and digitally connected agricultural framework. (ANI)

