Mumbai, October 7 : The government on Tuesday announced several new offerings like UPI with on-device biometric authentication for a seamless, secure and user-friendly alternative to PIN-based UPI authentication, Aadhaar-based face authentication in UPI to enable Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication for setting or re-setting UPI PIN, and the addition of a new mode for cash withdrawal through micro-ATMs using UPI at UPI cash points.

The Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, today announced the launch of three new digital feature offerings at the Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2025. These new offerings are UPI with On-Device Biometric Authentication for a seamless, secure and user-friendly alternative to PIN-based UPI authentication, Aadhaar based Face Authentication in UPI to enable Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication for Setting or Re-setting UPI PIN, and the addition of a new mode for Cash Withdrawal through Micro ATMs using UPI at UPI Cash Points (Business Correspondent touchpoints).

Launched by DFS Secretary M Nagaraju, the on-device authentication for UPI enables customers to authenticate UPI payments directly through their smartphone's built-in security options such as fingerprint or face unlock as an alternative to manually entering the UPI PIN.

The facility will be made available to customers who choose to opt in, giving them control over their preferred mode of authentication. It aims to make payments faster and more secure by reducing the need for repeated PIN entries. Each transaction is independently verified by the Issuing bank using robust cryptographic checks, ensuring the highest level of safety while keeping the experience simple and seamless. Aadhaar based Face Authentication in UPI offers users a new and secure way to set or reset their UPI PIN directly within UPI apps. Until now, creating a UPI PIN required entering debit card details or going through Aadhaar OTP verification.

With Aadhaar based Face Authentication for UPI PIN, onboarding becomes faster, simpler, and more inclusive, especially for first-time users, senior citizens, and those without easy access to cards. The solution leverages UIDAI’s ‘FaceRD App’ for Aadhaar-based facial verification, eliminating the need to manage multiple OTPs or card details enhancing both convenience and security. IndiaAI Selects 5 Projects to Strengthen ‘Safe and Trusted AI’ Ecosystem in Country, Advance Real-Time Deepfake Detection, Address AI Model Bias and More.

The same shall be extended later for transactions with additional authentication. The DFS Secretary also introduced UPI as a new mode for making cash withdrawals through Micro ATMs at UPI Cash Points. This launch marks an important step toward making cash withdrawal process more inclusive and user-friendly by leveraging UPI’s versatile digital payment ecosystem.

