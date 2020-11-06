Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla on Friday gave the Rajasthan government an ultimatum to come up with an offer over their demand for reservation till Saturday.

Meanwhile, members of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti continued their blockade of the Delhi-Mumbai rail route in Bayana's Pilupura for the sixth consecutive day.

Also Read | Huge Misappropriation of Funds Found in Special Audit of Five DU Colleges, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Setting the deadline, Bainsla said the state government should either send minister Ashok Chandna or any other representative with an offer on Saturday or they will decide their future course of action.

Addressing members of his community in Bayana's Pilupura, Bainsla said a decision can be taken by them only after knowing what the government has to offer.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Being Used as Vote Bank by BJP, Says National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

Bainsla said he is once again inviting minister Ashok Chandna to come and hold discussions with them.

The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising leaders from 80 Gurjar villages of Bayana, had sought the lifting of the blockade.

They told reporters that the government has accepted their demands but still around 200-300 people are sitting on the railway track for the past five days.

On October 31, a delegation of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, held discussions with a Cabinet sub-committee in Jaipur, in which a consensus had emerged on 14 points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)