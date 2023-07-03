Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) Some unidentified persons installed a bust of Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe at Netaji Chowk in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Monday on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Shiv Sena workers said the local civic body had passed a resolution to install a bust of Dighe, the mentor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the chowk several years ago.

However, the resolution remained on paper all these years, they added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers from the area arrived at the spot and paid tribute by garlanding the bust.

Dighe was a hugely popular leader of the region who died in August 2001 from a heart attack while recuperating from injuries sustained in a car accident.

