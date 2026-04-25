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Cricket Cricket CSK vs GT Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 37 Both former champions are at a critical juncture in the season, with Chennai aiming to solidify their place in the top four while Gujarat search for consistency following a recent run of mixed results.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to their home fortress, the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the CSK vs GT match of the 2026 Indian Premier League this Sunday. Both former champions are at a critical juncture in the season, with Chennai aiming to solidify their place in the top four while Gujarat searches for consistency following a recent run of mixed results. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

CSK vs GT Fantasy Picks and Dream11 Tips

For Dream11 fantasy cricket managers, constructing a balanced team that capitalises on top-order batters and spin-bowling all-rounders is advised.

Captaincy: Sanju Samson (CSK) is the standout captaincy choice given his recent century and wicketkeeping points. Alternatively, Sai Sudharsan (GT) provides stability at the top of the order.

Vice-Captaincy: Shubman Gill (GT) averages over 50 against Chennai in head-to-head encounters and remains a solid vice-captaincy option.

Key Bowlers: Spinners Rashid Khan (GT) and Noor Ahmad (CSK) are essential inclusions, as both possess the variations necessary to exploit the dry Chepauk surface.

When constructing a fantasy XI, balancing Chennai's home advantage with Gujarat's individual match-winners is essential. Given the injuries in the CSK camp, most notably to MS Dhoni and Khaleel Ahmed, relying on their current, fit core is advised. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?.

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C)

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Probable XIs

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gunjanpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein.

GT XI: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagisio Radaba, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder.

Pitch Report and Match Conditions

An afternoon kick-off (15:30 IST) at Chepauk significantly alters the standard T20 approach. Without the evening dew to quicken the surface, the pitch is expected to offer substantial grip and turn for the slower bowlers as the match progresses.

Historically, batting first is the preferred strategy in afternoon games at this venue, as the pitch tends to deteriorate and stroke-making becomes increasingly difficult in the second innings. Fantasy managers should heavily prioritise top-order batters who can capitalise on the powerplay, alongside frontline spinners from both franchises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).