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News INDIA PM Narendra Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp for Shri Ram College of Commerce (See Pics) To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the institution’s founding, PM Modi released a special commemorative postage stamp. The release of the stamp serves as a formal recognition of Shri Ram College of Commerce’s enduring legacy since its establishment in 1926.

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New Delhi, April 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a high-level delegation from the Governing Body of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, marking a historic milestone for one of India’s most prestigious educational institutions. The meeting took place as the college celebrates its centenary year, a century defined by academic excellence and its significant role in shaping the country's economic and leadership landscape.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the institution’s founding, the Prime Minister released a special commemorative postage stamp. The release of the stamp serves as a formal recognition of SRCC’s enduring legacy since its establishment in 1926. NITI Aayog Emerges As Vital Pillar in India’s Policy-Making Architecture, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp for SRCC

Met a delegation consisting of the Governing Body of the Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of India’s most reputed educational institutions. This year, we are marking the centenary of this institution. A commemorative stamp was released too. My best wishes to this institution. pic.twitter.com/uxwQjW2ipz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2026

Over the decades, the college has evolved from a small commercial school into a premier center for commerce and economics education, consistently topping national rankings and producing a vast network of influential alumni, including global business leaders, senior civil servants, and prominent policymakers.

Sharing his thoughts on the meeting through a post on X, Prime Minister Modi lauded the institution's journey. "Met a delegation consisting of the Governing Body of the Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of India’s most reputed educational institutions," the Prime Minister stated. He further noted that the centenary is a significant occasion for the academic community and extended his best wishes for the college's future endeavours in nation-building. PM Narendra Modi Expected To Visit Australia in July 2026 as Part of Tri-Nation Regional Tour.

The centenary celebrations, which have been on-going throughout the year, have seen a series of high-profile events, including alumni meets and academic symposiums. The meeting with the Prime Minister underscores the college's national importance and its contribution to India’s human capital.

Members of the Governing Body expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the gesture of the commemorative stamp, noting that it honors the dedication of the faculty, staff, and students who have been part of the SRCC journey over the last hundred years.

As SRCC enters its second century, the institution aims to continue its tradition of excellence while adapting to the evolving demands of the global economy, further solidifying its position as a cornerstone of Indian higher education.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).