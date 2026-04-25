Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government's integrated approach to employment generation and environmental conservation is delivering encouraging outcomes. According to a release, under the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana (RGVSY), launched last year, nearly 300 women's groups, 70 youth groups and 75 other self-help groups carried out plantation activities across about 1,100 hectares of land.

Building on this momentum, the Forest Department has set an ambitious target for 2026-27 to undertake plantations over approximately 4,000 hectares by engaging 1,100 community groups. Of these, 60 per cent will be women's groups, 20 per cent youth groups and 20 per cent other self-help groups. A budgetary provision of around Rs. 55 crore has been allocated for the scheme, said the release.

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The initiative is expected to engage nearly 15,000 women in plantation work. Each group is receiving Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare and can undertake plantations on 2 to 5 hectares of land. Performance-based incentives have also been built into the scheme; groups achieving a survival rate of over 50 per cent after one year will be awarded Rs. one lakh for every two hectares.

The scheme has already demonstrated notable success in promoting afforestation. Yuvak Mandals, Mahila Mandals and self-help groups are being encouraged to plant trees, fruit-bearing species and other useful plants on barren lands, while ensuring their protection. These efforts are not only generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities but are also contributing significantly to biodiversity enhancement, the release said.

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With a clear focus on sustainable development, the government continues to promote community participation in afforestation and ecological restoration.

This approach is strengthening rural livelihoods while expanding the State's natural resource base. By encouraging the plantation of diverse species and fostering community stewardship, the government aims to create durable green assets for future generations.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government remains committed to increasing forest cover and has imposed a blanket ban on green felling in the state. He added that due to the pragmatic efforts of the government, forest cover in the state is steadily increasing. (ANI)

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