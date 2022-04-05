Gurugram, Apr 5 (PTI) Gurugram police was left red-faced after a head constable was booked and suspended for voyeurism.

Police sources said the victim was lodged in a safe house at the police lines along with her husband as the couple had sought protection after their court marriage.

According to the complaint filed on April 3 by the 23-year-old woman, native of Rajasthan's Alwar district, the couple had a court marriage on February 22 this year.

Both their families were not happy with the marriage and her father was allegedly threatening them and even filed a case against her husband. They moved to Gurugram and sought police protection and had been living in the police line's safe house since March 4.

The woman said on April 3, when she went for a bath at around 10 am, she saw the head constable, Surender, coming to the bathroom carrying a bucket.

"I closed my bathroom door and was bathing. When I looked up, I saw Surender peeking and making my video. I raised the alarm, following which he ran away," the woman was quoted in the FIR.

The woman said she called on the 112 helpline after which police reached the spot.

Based on her complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code section 354-C (voyeurism) was registered against the head constable at the Civil Lines police station on April 3.

The 35-year-old accused is deployed with the quick response team (QRT), west, police said.

