Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) Two men posing as policemen allegedly robbed a Nigerian national of USD 13,000 here, officials said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered after the Nigerian national, identified as Ali Mohammad Imam, filed a complaint with the police, they said.

Imam told the police that he came to India with his family and was in the city for his kidney treatment at the Artemis hospital here.

"I was outside the hospital when two people came in a car. They were in civil dress but claimed to be policemen. They asked for my passport and ID. I handed out the documents. They also checked my bags and stole 13,000 dollars (approximately Rs 11 lakh).

"When I resisted, they pushed me and escaped in the car following which I informed the police," Imam said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against two unknown persons under sections 379-B (theft), 420 (cheating), 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station, police said.

"We are analysing footage from CCTV cameras and are trying to identify the car and the accused. The accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 50 police station.

