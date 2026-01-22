The viral circulation of a video featuring aspiring actress Lerato Molelwang has uncovered a disturbing network of alleged exploitation targeting young talent. What began as online commentary has shifted into a serious warning from South African authorities regarding a platform called "African Auditions" run by an individual identified as Ivo Suzee.

Here is a breakdown of the controversy, the truth behind the video, and how to stay safe if you come across a similar situation.

Q: Is the Lerato Molelwang and Ivo Suzee video real?

A: Yes, the footage itself is real, but the context in which it is being shared is misleading and allegedly exploitative. Lerato Molelwang is a real aspiring actress who participated in what she believed was a legitimate casting call or interview. However, reports indicate that she is now accusing the platform of misconduct. While the video went viral on social media as "content" for users to critique or mock, the reality is that the footage was allegedly obtained under false pretences. Molelwang claims she was exploited, meaning the "audition" was likely a trap to harvest content rather than a genuine opportunity for an acting role. Lerato Molelwang Viral Video Exposes Alleged 'African Auditions' Exploitation Ring for Adult Websites.

Q: Who is Ivo Suzee and what is 'African Auditions'?

A: "African Auditions" is a platform that presents itself as a casting or recruitment service for models and actors. It is allegedly operated by a male identified as Ivo Suzee. According to a warning issued by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster, this entity is not a legitimate modelling agency. Authorities have flagged Suzee as a predator who uses deceptive advertisements to lure women and young girls into compromising situations.

Q: What is the Modus Operandi of these fake job websites?

A: Based on warnings from crime prevention authorities, the operation works through a "bait-and-switch" tactic:

The Lure: They post calls for "auditions" or "interviews" on social media, promising fame or work to aspiring talent.

The Deception: Candidates are interviewed or asked to perform, believing they are being cast for mainstream media or modelling work.

The Exploitation: These sessions are recorded. The JCPS warning states that the explicit or compromised material is then "distributed or publicised" on adult websites or social media without the victim's full consent to that context.

The confession: A screenshot circulating with the warning, seemingly from Suzee’s own site, brazenly admits to "finding the hottest African amateurs" and exploiting them on "fake job interviews" for an adult website.

Q: How can I identify and avoid fake casting calls?

A: The "African Auditions" case highlights several red flags that aspiring actors should look out for:

Verify the Agency: Legitimate agencies have verifiable physical addresses, landline numbers, and a professional digital footprint (not just a social media page).

Check the "Client": If a casting director refuses to tell you who the client is (e.g., the brand or production house) or where the content will be aired, walk away.

Avoid Private/Unverified Channels: Be wary of "auditions" that take place exclusively via direct messages (DMs), WhatsApp, or in private, non-professional settings like hotel rooms or private residences without a registered agent present.

Trust Your Instincts: If the line of questioning becomes uncomfortable, sexually explicit, or irrelevant to the acting role, terminate the interview immediately.

Q: What should I do if I see similar content online?

A: Do not share, laugh at, or engage with "bad audition" videos if the source is unverified. By sharing them, you may be inadvertently spreading non-consensual content and traumatising a victim of exploitation. Instead, report the account to the social media platform immediately. The JCPS has advised the public to report any approaches from "Ivo Suzee" or "African Auditions" directly to law enforcement authorities.

Warning By The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security, South Africa, After Lerato Molelwang & Ivo Suzee Viral Video

[VICTIM] A 20-year-old South African female who is a victim of a bogus casting agency. https://t.co/Aq3CxdX7cn pic.twitter.com/dOCxfLVhkr — Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) January 15, 2026

The Lerato Molelwang controversy serves as a grim wake-up call for the digital age. What the internet briefly treated as entertainment has been unmasked by the JCPS as a sophisticated "porn trap" preying on the dreams of young African women. As the investigation into Ivo Suzee and "African Auditions" continues, the public responsibility shifts from sharing viral content to protecting the vulnerable. By understanding the modus operandi of these fake recruitment rings, social media users can help dismantle the networks that turn human hope into exploitation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security, South Africa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

