Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 30 (ANI): The accused Varun Nath, who was arrested for slapping and threatening a security guard, has been released on bail, confirmed Gurugram Police.

The Gurugram Police had booked the accused named Varun Nath for allegedly slapping the security guard who rescued him after being trapped in the elevator in a Gurugram building. The police also said that a charge sheet will soon be filed in the case.

Also Read | CBI Has Found Nothing During Search of My Lockers, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

"Resident of a society in Gurugram was arrested under Sections 323 & 506 for slapping & threatening a security guard who worked in the same society. The accused is out on bail, a charge sheet is to be filed soon," Gurugram ACP Sanjeev Kumar said.

Earlier today, Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Boken confirmed, that the accused had been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the case registered at Gurugram Sector 50 Police Station.

Also Read | Meta Announces No-Cost EMIs for Advertisers in India.

In the FIR referring to SHO Sector 46, Gurugram Haryana, the victim Ashok Kumar said that his life is in danger and requested protection to his life.

"I came for my duty at The Close North Apartment, on August 29, at 7:50 pm. At 7:20 am in the morning, Lift No. 1 stopped at the ground floor for around 3-4 minutes, due to some technical issues. As soon as Varun Nath, the resident of T-12 Flat No.- 1402 came out, he started abusing me and threatened to kill me. I informed them about this to my seniors and the whole incident is caught on CCTV. I am not at fault, but the incident has put my life in danger, so I would like to request the SHO to give protection to my life. Also, strict action should be taken against Varun Nath," the FIR stated.

"I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up," Guard Ashok Kumar had said after the incident

"I told him that he was in the wrong & that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath," he had further added.

The incident was caught on CCTV and has gone viral on social media, with many denouncing the man for behaving disrespectfully and insensitively towards the guards.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the man in question acted out in rage as soon as he stepped out of the lift. The man in question has been identified as Varun Nath and the incident took place at the residential towers 'Nirvana Country' in Gurugram's sector 50 (where he resides).

Varun Nath resides on the 14th floor of the high-rise building and got trapped in the lift around 8 am. He then used the intercom to connect with the security guard and was rescued by the guard within 5 minutes.

However, Varun came out angry and started slapping the security guards present there. There were three security guards present at the spot out of which two of them were attacked by him.

After the unexpected event, the security guards of the society raised slogans against him. However, soon, the police swung into action and started probing the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)