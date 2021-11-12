Itanagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Friday requested the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, to help the state by getting two additional rifle companies sanctioned for each of the two Arunachal Scouts -- an infantry regiment of the Army.

Mishra, who met General Rawat in New Delhi during the day, urged him to facilitate the matter at the earliest and strengthen the “home-grown defenders”, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

The governor discussed with the CDS several issues related to security, border area development and recruitment of Arunachalee youths in the Indian Army, the statement said.

He further apprised the CDS of a proposal sent by the state to Centre for construction of 22 strategically important border roads and suspension bridges in forward-most border locations to facilitate patrolling of the troops, besides setting up of an Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Dirang and redevelopment of an abandoned ALG at Anini for defence as well as civil operations.

