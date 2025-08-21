Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): Guwahati Police Crime Branch has registered a case against Journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma following a complaint filed by a local person against him, said sources on Thursday.

An FIR was registered after the complainant, Alok Baruah from Guwahati, alleged that Sharma, having vested interests with malafide intent to disrepute and malign the duly elected governments of Assam and the Union of India, published and circulated an article through the online platform YouTube, which contains statements denigrating the government of Assam and the Union of India.

The FIR has been filed under sections 152, 195, and 195 of the BNS.

The complainant, alleged that Abhisar Sharma published and circulated an article through the online platform YouTube, which contains statements denigrating the government of Assam and the Union of India.

"This article by Mr Sharma accuses CM of Assam of communal politics and promoting enmity between communal groups," the complainant said, while raising objections to "statements like government survives by Hindu-Muslim polarisation, it provokes communal sentiments," the complainant alleged.

"Perusal of the article published/circulated by Abhisar Sharma the accused clearly reveals that it contained statements ridiculing and denigrating the duly elected Governments of Assam and the Union of India, thereby, endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India," the complaint mentioned in the FIR states.

"The accused mocked ridiculed the principle of Ram Rajya, and openly accused the Chief Minister of Assam of communal politics, thereby attempting to create distrust and hatred against the government established by law and promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony," it further read.

The FIR mentions the transcript of the relevant extracts from the said article published/circulated by Abhisar Sharma:

The complaint further alleged that the article published by Sharma was not mere criticism but amounts to excite disaffection, provoke public disorder, and endanger the unity and integrity of India.

"The article published/circulated by the accused Abhisar Sharma is not mere criticism but amounts to an attempt to excite disaffection, provoke public disorder, and endanger the unity and integrity of India by portraying the State as corrupt, communal, and illegitimate, thereby, committed the offence punishable u/s Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS)" the complaint read. (ANI)

