Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): Guwahati International Airport observed National Safety Week which started with a flag hoisting ceremony.

Hoisting the flag, Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah said, "National Safety Week is an annual observance dedicated to promoting safety awareness and encouraging practices to prevent accidents and injuries in various settings, including workplaces and communities. The base of any organization is made by the employees engaged in the construction from its beginning. Therefore, the safety of the employees is a major responsibility of that organization."

Baruah further said that they have planned a 6-day program to raise safety awareness among the workers working in the construction.

He further said, "Today, on National Safety Day, we have taken a pledge to ensure that employees can work safely here. We have planned a 6-day program to raise safety awareness to the workers working in the construction."

He also congratulated all the employees for their dedicated day-night hard work.

Chief Project Officer of the new airport Jaiswal presented a plaque of appreciation to the workers at the end of the program.

Many senior officials of Guwahati International Airport were present in the program.

Notably, a week-long agenda of many awareness programs, drives, initiatives, Mockdrill, campaigns and events are planned to be organised. (ANI)

