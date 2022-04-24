Visual from outside a counting center in Guwahati (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): As the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 28 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in four wards.

"BJP has so far won in 28 wards while its ally party AGP won in 4 wards and AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won in one each," informed an official.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Leave For US For Follow-Up Medical Treatment.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am.

Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

Also Read | National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: Panchayats Are Pillars of Indian Democracy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout.

Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)