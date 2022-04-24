Thiruvananthapuram, April 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for the US for a follow-up medical treatment. The Chief Minister along with his wife Kamala and personal assistant Suneesh left for New York via Dubai on Sunday morning at 4.30 a.m.

The Chief Minister will be undergoing a follow-up treatment at Mayo Clinic and will be back on May 15. He, however, has not given the charge to anyone.

Vijayan is scheduled to attend the next cabinet meeting online on April 27. He had gone to Mayo clinic earlier in the month of January for a two-week treatment. His wife Kamala had accompanied him during the last visit.

CPI-M Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is also scheduled to visit the US for a follow-up treatment of his cancer ailment in Houston, Texas. However, his travel dates are not yet finalised.

