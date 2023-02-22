Guwahati/Imphal, Feb 22 (PTI) Gulab Chand Kataria and Anusuiya Uikye will be sworn in as the governors of Assam and Manipur, respectively, on Wednesday.

Kataria,78, will be sworn in as the 31st governor of Assam at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Minor Wife Gives Birth in Hassan, 26-Year-Old Husband Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Uikye will also take oath as the 18th governor of Manipur, and the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Kataria, a resident of Udaipur in Rajasthan, would succeed professor Jagdish Mukhi, who demitted office on February 19 after completing his term.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde, First Time, Non-Thackeray Holds Shiv Sena Reins; Maharashtra CM Anointed As 'Chief Leader'.

Prior to his appointment as the governor, he had served as the home minister of Rajasthan and a leader of opposition in the state assembly there.

Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria were accorded a warm welcome by several cabinet ministers of Assam on his arrival in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Uikya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, would succeed La Ganesan who was sworn in as the Nagaland governor on Monday.

Uikya served as the governor of Chhattisgarh before being appointed by President Droupadi Murmu as the governor of Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)