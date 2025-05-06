Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Daughter of a driver from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has made her family as well as the entire district proud by topping the commerce stream in state board class 12 exams and securing the second-highest score across the state.

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2025. Gwalior girl Rimjhim Karothiya scored 491 marks out of 500 in the commerce stream, topping the stream and emerging as the second highest scorer in the higher secondary exams.

Speaking to ANI, Rimjhim shared her journey of becoming a topper, highlighting that she used to study consistently for three to four hours throughout the year.

Crediting her success to her parents and teachers, Rimjhim said, "I have scored 491 marks in Commerce stream, which is 98.2 percent marks and secured overall second rank across Madhya Pradesh. My father works as a driver and I have done a lot of hard work to achieve this success and studied consistently for three to four hours throughout the year. I have given proper quality time for the study. My parents and teacher supported me from the beginning. My mother helped me the most and also motivated me."

Talking about her dreams, she added, "I want to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) in the future and this is my prime goal for the next five years."

She guided the upcoming students to maintain consistency in their studies throughout the year. Three to four hours of study is sufficient, but it should be consistent.

Meanwhile, her mother Manju Karothiya expressed her pleasure over her daughter's achievement and said that her hard work paid off quite well.

"I am very happy and my daughter is very hardworking. She used to work very hard and today her hard work has paid off. She used to study on her own, without any coaching classes. She wanted to become a CA and I want her to achieve it. She is very hardworking and she will definitely become a CA. My blessings are with her always," Mother Karothiya said.

On the other hand, the girl who topped the state in Higher Secondary examination for the academic year 2025 belongs to the Maths stream, Priyal Dwivedi from Satna, who secured 492/500 marks.

Similarly, the other toppers of the different streams include Ankur Yadav from Rewa who received 489/500 marks in Humanities group, Hariom Sahu from Chhindwara gets 486/500 marks in Agriculture group, Yogyata Tank from Bhind scored 478/500 marks in Fine Arts and Home Science group and Gargi Agarwal from Damoh obtained 484/500 marks in Biology group. (ANI)

